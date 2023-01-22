Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Scottish leader's roll back threat of independence vote

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team's road to 20-over extravaganza

Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI): Ten teams will head to South Africa for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, ...

Sports Ministry holds its first Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting outside Delhi; discuss key agenda points

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on January 19th and 20th held its ...

India Blocks 'Hostile' BBC Documentary on PM Modi

NEW DELHI - India's government said it has blocked videos and tweets sharing links to a BBC documentary about Prime ...

Canada Leads World in Organ Donations from Euthanasia

vancouver, canada - A study published in the December 2022 issue of the American Journal of Transplantation finds Canada leading ...

"Some people in India consider BBC above SC" Kiren Rijiju takes on "malicious campaigns" over documentary series

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took on the "malicious campaigns" inside and outside ...

China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

High Sierra