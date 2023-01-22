Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Scottish leader's roll back threat of independence vote

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...

Steve Stricker wins Mitsubishi Electric by six shots

Steve Stricker fired a 7-under-par 65 to win by six shots at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Saturday ...

Ultra drop first match in CDL Major II qualifying

OpTic Texas defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-1 on Saturday, handing them their first loss in Call of Duty League Major ...

King Charles's 3-day coronation plans include Windsor concert

London [UK], January 22 (ANI): King Charles III, whose coronation is scheduled in May 2023 will include a star-studded Windsor ...

Brooke Henderson has wire-to-wire bid in sight at TOC

Canada's Brooke Henderson continued her steady play Saturday and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ...

Elon Musk fortifies father's house over kidnap fears

The billionaire spent big to keep his family safe after multiple break-insRetired engineer Errol Musk's home in the Western Cape ...

International

Section
Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

