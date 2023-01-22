Get a daily dose of Northern Ireland News news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Northern Ireland News.More Information
EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...
Steve Stricker fired a 7-under-par 65 to win by six shots at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Saturday ...
OpTic Texas defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-1 on Saturday, handing them their first loss in Call of Duty League Major ...
London [UK], January 22 (ANI): King Charles III, whose coronation is scheduled in May 2023 will include a star-studded Windsor ...
Canada's Brooke Henderson continued her steady play Saturday and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ...
The billionaire spent big to keep his family safe after multiple break-insRetired engineer Errol Musk's home in the Western Cape ...
TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...
NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...