Get a daily dose of Northern Ireland News news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Northern Ireland News.More Information
EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...
London [UK], January 21 (ANI): The Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) has stated that it is disappointed with the BBC's ...
London [UK], January 21 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain has drawn parallels between Pakistan's economic situation and ...
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Sanjeev Tripathi has slammed UK's British Broadcasting ...
LONDON, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Various activities have been held in London to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. The ...
Novak Djokovic moved closer to his 10th Australian Open title on Saturday with a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 victory over ...
NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...