Scottish leader's roll back threat of independence vote

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...

BBC docu row: Hindu Forum of Britain 'disappointed' with 'anti-Hindu bias'

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): The Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) has stated that it is disappointed with the BBC's ...

MQM leader Altaf Hussain warns about dire economic situation in Pakistan

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain has drawn parallels between Pakistan's economic situation and ...

Former RAW chief slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, calls it 'prejudiced, biased and full of errors'

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Sanjeev Tripathi has slammed UK's British Broadcasting ...

Chinese Lunar New Year celebration kicks off in London

LONDON, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Various activities have been held in London to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. The ...

Novak Djokovic advances at Australian Open; Andy Murray out

Novak Djokovic moved closer to his 10th Australian Open title on Saturday with a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 victory over ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

