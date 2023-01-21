Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Northern Ireland News.

More Information
5
Cloudy in Belfast/City

United Kingdom

Section
Scottish leader's roll back threat of independence vote

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Nicola sturgeon, Scottish first minister, is set to reverse her earlier decision to turn the next general election ...

US urges Ukraine not to fixate on defending key city media

Washington wants Kiev to spare its scarce resources until the next round of US-supplied arms arrivesThe US believes that Ukraine ...

Uyghur Rights Group Fails in Legal Challenge Against UK Government

LONDON - A Uyghur rights group's legal challenge against the British government for not investigating the import of cotton produced ...

He will be hard to keep out: England coach Mott on Alex Hales' ODI return

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): England ODI coach Matthew Mott said Alex Hales will be hard to keep out if ...

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, brother to remain in Romania police custody till Feb 27

Bucharest [Romania], January 21 (ANI): Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate will remain in police custody ...

Ultra, Subliners, OpTic stay perfect in CDL Major II qualifying

The Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners and OpTic Texas remained unbeaten in Call of Duty League Major II qualifying by ...

International

Section
Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring