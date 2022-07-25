Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

China crushes people's freedom in Hong Kong using National Security Law

Hong Kong, July 24 (ANI): Imposed by China, the National Security Law in Hong Kong has led to the detainment ...

The Vatican and Western Canadian missions: A brief history

Pope Francis's historic visit to Canada and his much-anticipated apology for the Catholic Church's role in abuses Indigenous people suffered ...

Disability rights don't have to clash with environmental responsibility

Picture this. There's a tool you rely on to drink and using it is essential. It's readily available. You're given ...

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

