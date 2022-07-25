Pete Rose is expected to be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 1980 World Champion Phillies -- his first appearance at a Phillies game since his ban from baseball, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Now 81, Rose was banned by Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on games.

Larry Bowa, Rose's teammate in Philadelphia, mentioned Rose's appearance at the stadium on Saturday night's television broadcast, and the team later confirmed it, per the report.

Rose played for the Cincinnati Reds (1963-78), Phillies (1979-83) and Montreal Expos (1984) before the Expos traded him back to the Reds on Aug. 15, 1984, for infielder Tom Lawless. He immediately became the Reds' player-manager, replacing Vern Rapp.

Because of the ban, however, the all-time hits leader has not been enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but his feats have been allowed to be celebrated in recent years.

The Reds received permission for Rose to attend ceremonies to retire his number in 2016 and unveil a statue in his honor outside Great American Ball Park in 2017.

Rose was the National League MVP in 1973 as the Reds won the World Series -- one of three title teams he played on. A 17-time All-Star, he also won three batting titles.

Over 24 seasons, Rose played in 3,562 games and had 4,256 hits in 14,053 plate appearances -- all major-league records. He had a career batting average of .303.

With the 1980 Phillies, Rose hit .282 and drove in 64 runs and led the National League in doubles with 42 in 162 games.

The celebration of the 40th anniversary of the World Series win by the 1980 Phillies was delayed by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivities will be held Aug. 4-7 and two members of the team -- outfielder Bake McBride and pitcher Ron Reed -- will be inducted into the team's Wall of Fame.

Players scheduled to take part in the celebration include Bob Boone, Bowa, Warren Brusstar, Steve Carlton, Larry Christenson, Greg Gross, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox, Dick Ruthven, Mike Schmidt, Manny Trillo and Del Unser.

Manager Dallas Green and reliever Tug McGraw have passed away.

--Field Level Media