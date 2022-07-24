Sun, 24 Jul 2022

Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

Ireland's Aer Lingus cancels 17 flights as Heathrow limits arrivals

DUBLIN, Ireland: Aer Lingus was forced to cancel 17 flights to Europe this weekend, as British airports reduced the number ...

Stalin's cars: What the Soviet leader drove

Stalin's favorite car was an armored limousine, which was considered the most protected car in the world.Speaking of Joseph Stalin's ...

Brexit Blamed as UK Faces Channel Port Logjam

LONDON - Unions, port officials and the French authorities blamed Brexit on Saturday as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays ...

Gladiators avenge loss, defeat Shock in Midseason Madness final

The Los Angeles Gladiators avenged an earlier loss to the San Francisco Shock by beating them 4-2 on Saturday to ...

International

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

