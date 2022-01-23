Sun, 23 Jan 2022

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Rising UK food costs pushing inflation to 30-year high

LONDON, England: Consumer prices in the UK have risen at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years, but experts warn ...

Scotland awards rights for major offshore wind development projects

GLASGOW, Scotland: In a move that surprised the market and was welcomed by environmentalists, Scotland has awarded the rights for ...

British Petroleum says EV charging to become profitable soon

LONDON, England: Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) has said that the use of its pulse electric vehicle chargers is "on ...

Amazon UK says it will accept Visa credit cards for purchases

LONDON, England: In a statement on January 17, Amazon UK said it has canceled plans to stop accepting Visa credit ...

As British face inflation, government freezes BBC subscription fee

LONDON, England: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) faces a major financial setback following a recent announcement by the government to ...

International

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

