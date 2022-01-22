Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Goa Week at India Pavilion, EXPO2020 Dubai concluded on January 20, 2022. J Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, SportsYouth Affairs, Tourism, Industries TradeCommerce, Handicrafts TextileCoir, Government of Goa and Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at EXPO2020 inaugurated the state's floor on January 14 2022.

The state has successfully highlighted its business potential across sectors such as TourismHospitality, PharmaceuticalsBiotechnology, Agro-based and Food Processing Industries.

Dr Puri also presided over other key events of the state.

The delegation, led by J Ashok Kumar held various business meetings with global investors showcasing the investment-friendly policies and the availability of skilled labour in the state.

Talking about Goa's participation at EXPO2020 Dubai, J Ashok Kumar, said, "The state's participation at the EXPO2020 was a great success. The Goa delegation had the opportunity to visit several other country pavilions as well as meet with key investors of the region. We look forward to building upon the relationships that we were able to establish in this brief time and host interested investors in Goa soon. My special congratulations to team India for their hard work."The Goa delegation also met with Indian BusinessProfessional Council (IBPC) that resulted in a potential for investment collaboration with the state. The meeting was attended by J Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, SportsYouth Affairs, Tourism, Industries TradeCommerce, Handicrafts TextileCoir, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, LabourEmployment and Swetika Sachan, Director, Directorate of Industries, Government of Goa, at the India Pavilion Dubai EXPO2020, Dilip Sinha, Secretary-General, IBPC along with other distinguished members of IBPC.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, LabourEmployment said, "The Expo is a marvellous exhibition of the technologies of not only today but also the future. Through our interactions with other delegates, investors, and innovators, we see the endless opportunities and will strive to implement their suggestions back home in the short term, while planning for the long term."Swetika Sachan, CEO, Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board said, "The Dubai EXPO2020 has become a great place for countries to come together and pave the way for innovation and advancement. The state of Goa participated to showcase its business potential in the fields of Tourism, Financial Service, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotechnology to global investors. We actively engaged with the business community of Dubai to strengthen our ties and reassured them of our commitment towards ease of doing business. Personally, I am excited about the investment opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of the people of Goa."Besides the focus sectors, the state of Goa also showcased its prowess in the start-up segment. Goa is the first state in India to have two consecutive start-up policies with a supportive ecosystem. It is also one of the most preferred destinations for start-ups across industries. The IT Policy 2017 and Start-up Policy 2021 offer attractive incentive packages to the budding start-ups in the state.

Goa is the smallest state in the country with a rich heritage, serene atmosphere and well-developed infrastructure. Goa's economic growth is driven by the strong performance of its industrial sectors such as tourism, fishing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

Tourism is the backbone of the state's economy, with 40 per cent of the population directly or indirectly dependent on it. The state has recently framed a new tourism policy to offer a uniquely Goan experience to visitors by presenting a versatile concoction of historic, natural, ethnic, cultural locations and attractions. Besides Tourism, the state is also expanding its presence in sectors such as Light Engineering and RD, Aviation and Technology.

