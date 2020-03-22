Sun, 22 Mar 2020

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

More people have now died from Covid-19 in Italy than in China

ROME, Italy - The number of people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has now passed 4,000, ...

Italy's Covid-19 Deaths rise to 3,405 Cases Overtake China

Rome [Italy], Mar 20 (ANI): The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3400 on Thursday, surpassing the ...

Calls for U.S. government to go virtual after lawmakers fall ill

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced late Wednesday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a ...

China is awakening from its coronavirus coma

Restaurants are reopening, traffic and factories are stirring, and in one of the clearest signs yet that China is awakening ...

Coronavirus: 475 new deaths in Italy

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 19 (ANI): Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths due to coronavirus which has claimed thousands ...

Four U.S. states order citizens to stay at home, New York goes further

NEW YORK, New York - Four U.S. states have ordered their citizens and other residents to stay at home, while ...

Country & Western giant Kenny Rogers dies at home in Georgia

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" ...

U.S. stocks plunge after early rally, Dow drops 4.55%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Friday, with all the major indices losing about 4%.At the ...

G20 to discuss global strategy to confront Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - The head of the United Nations on Thursday addressed the growing fear and uncertainty sweeping ...

