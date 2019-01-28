Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Irish language speakers ecouraged to apply for translator roles at EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish language speakers are being strongly encouraged to apply for positions as Irish Translators in European Union ...

Why do Russians still use a 108-year-old steamboat

Russias oldest steamboat, N.V. Gogol, was built during the Russian Empire. However, instead of being relegated to the role of ...

London: Baloch activists hold campaign on missing persons issue

London [UK], Jan 28 (ANI): Baloch Republican Party (BRP) workers held a seven-day awareness campaign outside the United Kingdom Prime ...

What Soviet people did with black caviar

Today considered an expensive delicacy, beluga or sturgeon caviarfreshly salted or pressed, served with champagne or vodkawas quite affordable in ...

Geotagged: Russia's Kuril Islands, claimed by Japan

Kunashir island Andrey Shapran/Sputnik These fiery islands with volcanoes, geysers, boiling lakes and black sand are part of a no ...

5 most expected guns of 2019

Two missiles, a submachine gun, a pistol, and an armored vehicle are all set to enter service with the Russian ...

Two bombs tear through Philippine cathedral during mass, killing 27

MANILA, Philippines - Twin bombings tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 27 ...

Brazil iron dam collapse: 40 dead, at least 300 remain missing

BRUMADINHO, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil said that rescue operations after the collapse of a dam in the country continued ...

Floods in Indonesia kills nearly 70 as quake rattles Maluku

JAKARTA, Indonesia - As the number of flood-related casualties continued to rise in Indonesia, the disaster-prone archipelago was struck by ...

North Korea prepares for second summit with the U.S. President

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Days after exchanging pleasant letters with each other, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the North ...

China warns the U.S. over its provocative naval maneuver

WASHINGTON, U.S. - With trade tensions already high between the world's two largest economies - the U.S. and China - ...

Minas Gerais state in Brazil in shock after dam burst

  SAO PAULO, Brazil - The death toll has escalated following Friday's bursting of a dam at an iron ore ...

Halloween (2018)

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

