May Appeals To Brits For Support Ahead Of Key Summit On Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has gone directly to the public with an appeal for support for a Brexit deal struck with the European Union ahead of a summit with the bloc.

In a "letter to the nation," the British leader promised "a new chapter in our national life" and that she will enter the November 25 summit in Brussels "with the firm intention" on agreeing to a Brexit deal with the other 27 nations.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest - one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain,'" she wrote in a letter posted on the prime minister's official Twitter page.

"It is a deal for a brighter future, which enables us to seize the opportunities that lie ahead," she added.

Even if all 27 other EU countries at the November 25 summit agree on the Brexit deal that Brussels has negotiated with the British government, May still has to win approval for the deal in the British parliament.

Passage by the British parliament remains uncertain amid threats to vote down the deal by some of May's own Conservative Party allies, by members of the opposition Labour Party, and by the Northern Irish political party that May's minority government relies on for support in parliament.

The summit was assured after a last-minute agreement to meet Madrid's demands on possible talks about the future of Gibraltar.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24 stepped back from his threat of an effective veto on the deal after Britain and EU officials provided written guarantees on the issue of possible Gibraltar talks in the future.

The breakthrough came after the British government wrote to the European Council to confirm that it would not interpret its withdrawal treaty as meaning that a future EU-UK trade treaty would automatically apply to Gibraltar.

May met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk late on November 24 and received assurances that the withdrawal treaty is likely to be endorsed by all EU leaders at the summit.

The developments clear the way for EU member states to approve a declaration specifically excluding Gibraltar from future EU-UK treaties and leaving open the possibility that Britain could negotiate with Madrid in the future on deals for Gibraltar.

The EU leaders would then go into a formal summit meeting to vote on the negotiated treaty that sets terms for an orderly British withdrawal from the EU on March 29, 2019.

Britain captured Gibraltar, a 6.7-square-kilometer area at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, during a war with Spain more than 300 years ago.

Now considered a British overseas territory, Gibraltar is home to a historically strategic British naval base and about 30,000 residents.

But Spain asserts an irredentist claim to Gibraltar and wants a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom over its sovereignty.

Britain has said it "will never enter an agreement" on Gibraltar's sovereignty unless the government and the people of Gibraltar itself also agree. No political party or pressure group in Gibraltar supports union with Spain.

